Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of JCO opened at $8.00 on Monday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

