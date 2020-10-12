Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of JCO opened at $8.00 on Monday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.
