Loop Capital Upgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Buy

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATSG. ValuEngine downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $26.55 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $255,900.00. Insiders sold 38,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 303,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 960,561 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.