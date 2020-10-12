American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMSC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $17.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.99.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

