Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49.
In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after buying an additional 516,774 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 452,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
