Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after buying an additional 516,774 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 452,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

