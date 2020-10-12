Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $244.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Automation anticipates fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share between $7.40 and $7.60, indicating a year-over-year decline of 13% at the mid-point. Organic sales is expected to decline 8%. Weakness in the automotive, oil and gas and chemical markets, and impact of the coronavirus pandemic are likely to weigh on the company’s fiscal 2020 results. Rockwell Automation has implemented temporary cost containment measures in the wake of uncertain market conditions, which is likely to generate $150 million in savings in fiscal 2020. The earnings estimates for the company’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2020 have undergone positive revisions lately. Growth in Information Solutions and Connected Services segment, contribution from acquisitions and inorganic investments are likely to contribute to its performance in the days ahead.”

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.56.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $244.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $246.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.22.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 363.6% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.