Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Banco Santander stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 247,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

