SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $23.07 on Thursday. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,126,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 429,413 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 57.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 843,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 306,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 18.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

