Barclays Boosts SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $17.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWI. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

SWI stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $387,192.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 39,783 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $781,735.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,523,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

