Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $59.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BofA Securities cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 792,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 654.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 283,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.