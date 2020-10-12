JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $50.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.50 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,617.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,762,492 over the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 86.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

