Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.14 million. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,758 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

