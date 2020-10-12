Zacks Investment Research Lowers TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

TSLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $161,661.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,265 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,761,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 855,768 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,302,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 4.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 847,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $10,932,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 736,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

