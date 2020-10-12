Trane (NYSE:TT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $142.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Trane from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.80.

NYSE:TT opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,895,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $310,936,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,797,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

