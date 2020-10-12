Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Unity Software to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U stock opened at $99.11 on Thursday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $102.63.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.