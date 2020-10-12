AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) vs. Creative Technology (NASDAQ:CREAF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Creative Technology has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstroNova has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

49.2% of AstroNova shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of AstroNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Technology and AstroNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A AstroNova -0.37% -0.63% -0.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Creative Technology and AstroNova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A AstroNova 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Technology and AstroNova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Technology $66.07 million 1.84 $40.42 million N/A N/A AstroNova $133.45 million 0.42 $1.76 million $0.24 32.92

Creative Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AstroNova.

Summary

Creative Technology beats AstroNova on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company primarily offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, mice and keyboards, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M). The PI segment offers tabletop and production-ready digital color label printers, as well as specialty OEM printing systems under the QuickLabel brand; digital color label mini-presses and inline specialty printing systems under the TrojanLabel brand; and labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer materials under the GetLabels brand. This segment also develops and licenses various specialized software used to design and manage labels and print images, as well as manage and operate its printers and presses on an automated basis. It serves chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, as well as brand owners, label converters, commercial printers, and packaging manufacturers. The T&M segment offers airborne printing solutions, such as ToughWriter used to print hard copies of navigation maps, arrival and departure information, flight itineraries, weather maps, performance data, passenger data, and various air traffic control data; ToughSwitch, an ethernet switches used to connect multiple computers or Ethernet devices; PTA-45B cockpit printers; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; Daxus DXS-100 distributed data acquisition systems; SmartCorder DDX100 portable data acquisition systems; EV-500, a digital strip chart recording system; and Miltope and RITEC branded airborne printers. This segment serves aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial airline, energy, manufacturing and transportation industries. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

