Reviewing Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SB Financial Group and Midland States Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $62.42 million 1.93 $11.97 million $1.62 9.72 Midland States Bancorp $324.80 million 1.00 $55.78 million $2.26 6.34

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SB Financial Group and Midland States Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Midland States Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Midland States Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.68%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and Midland States Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 17.33% 11.15% 1.35% Midland States Bancorp 11.47% 6.96% 0.72%

Risk and Volatility

SB Financial Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. SB Financial Group pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Midland States Bancorp pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SB Financial Group beats Midland States Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. It operates 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca Counties, Ohio, as well as Kosciusko and Steuben County, Indiana and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio include commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate, commercial real estate investment, real estate construction, and multifamily loans, as well as loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; consumer installment loans for purchase cars, boats, other recreational vehicles, and appliances, as well as other home improvement projects; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also originates residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers commercial equipment leasing and merchant services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 69 banking offices in 48 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois and the St. Louis metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

