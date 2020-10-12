BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MYN stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

