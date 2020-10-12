Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 33.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.