Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MYI opened at $13.47 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

