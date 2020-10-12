BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

MQT stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.