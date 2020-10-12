BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.