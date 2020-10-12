BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

