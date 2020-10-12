Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 2nd

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NVG opened at $15.77 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

