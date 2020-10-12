BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (MZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MZA opened at $14.60 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.30.
About BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund
