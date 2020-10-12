BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (MFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFL opened at $13.51 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

