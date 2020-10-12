BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 30th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE:DSU opened at $10.08 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.