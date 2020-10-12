BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $15.16 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $16.12.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

