BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $15.16 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $16.12.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

