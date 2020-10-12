BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

