Watsco Inc (WSO.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.775 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:WSO.B opened at $237.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco has a 1 year low of $139.00 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.65.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Dividend History for Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

