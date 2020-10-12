Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NMZ opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

