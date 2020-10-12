Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE NXR opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

