Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $17.22.
About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.