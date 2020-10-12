Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $17.22.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

