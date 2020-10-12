Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE NUV opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.