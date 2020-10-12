Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $6.16.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Dividend History for Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL)

