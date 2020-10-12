Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd alerts:

NRK stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.