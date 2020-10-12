Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $135.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target increased by Barclays from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Shares of FIVN opened at $140.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.17 and a beta of 0.58. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.67.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,489.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,639 shares of company stock worth $17,247,553. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

