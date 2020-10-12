Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.56.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EYPT opened at $0.54 on Friday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $4,220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $331,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 641.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.