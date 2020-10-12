Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

LEVI opened at $15.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,521.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick purchased 3,786 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

