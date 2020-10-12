Barclays Cuts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $12.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Delek US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $12.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Delek US has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $892.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Delek US by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 669,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after buying an additional 595,211 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 432.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 406,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

