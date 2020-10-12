Etsy’s (ETSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.59.

Etsy stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.20. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $147.30.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,993.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Etsy by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

