Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Daimler will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

