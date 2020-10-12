Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.07 and a beta of 1.59.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.