Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

ALNY opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business’s revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Analyst Recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd
BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share
BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 2nd
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 2nd
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th
Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06
Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report