Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

ALNY opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business’s revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

