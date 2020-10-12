Head to Head Contrast: Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) & Consolidated Water (NYSE:INSU)

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Consolidated Water shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Consolidated Water shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Consolidated Water and Asbury Automotive Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A Asbury Automotive Group $7.21 billion 0.31 $184.40 million $9.46 12.12

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water.

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Water and Asbury Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water N/A -6.01% -0.20% Asbury Automotive Group 2.32% 27.07% 6.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Consolidated Water and Asbury Automotive Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Asbury Automotive Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Consolidated Water presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.68%. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus price target of $103.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.20%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Consolidated Water on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Water

Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 97 new vehicle franchises representing 29 brands of automobiles at 83 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

