First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) versus Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Head-To-Head Survey

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and First Foundation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 1.70 $2.51 billion $2.77 8.44 First Foundation $290.54 million 2.20 $56.24 million $1.25 11.45

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Foundation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 16.55% 7.37% 0.81% First Foundation 21.72% 10.26% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 1 6 12 0 2.58 First Foundation 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. First Foundation has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.04%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Fifth Third Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats First Foundation on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; wealth planning, investment management, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients. As of April 14, 2020, the company operated 1,149 banking centers and 2,481 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp has a strategic relationship with Trust & Will to provide savings on Will and Trust-based estate plans. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

