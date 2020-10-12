Head to Head Contrast: Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) versus Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Media Technology has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Universal Electronics and Integrated Media Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $753.48 million 0.73 $3.63 million $0.26 151.46 Integrated Media Technology $890,000.00 14.57 -$10.88 million N/A N/A

Universal Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Media Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Integrated Media Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and Integrated Media Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics 4.40% 10.97% 5.47% Integrated Media Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Universal Electronics and Integrated Media Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integrated Media Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.98%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Integrated Media Technology.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats Integrated Media Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It also provides proprietary and standards-based RF sensors designed for residential security, safety, and automation applications; AV accessories; and wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers, and connected accessories for intelligent energy management systems. In addition, the company licenses intellectual property comprising its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes. It serves cable and satellite television service providers, and original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers; hospitality system integrators; and retail, private label, pro-security installation, and personal computing companies. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Middle East, Mexico, Latin America, the People's Republic of China, various countries in Asia, and internationally under the One For All and Nevo brands. Universal Electronics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems. The company also provides 3D super workstations for content conversion of 2D videos to 3D mode for the TV and movie industry; and VisuMotion, a set of software designed for 2D to 3D conversion, as well as 3D content creation. In addition, it sells and distributes switchable glasses; and offers 3D consultancy, management, and trading services. The company was formerly known as China Integrated Media Corporation Limited and changed its name to Integrated Media Technology Limited in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Integrated Media Technology Limited is a subsidiary of Marvel Finance Limited.

