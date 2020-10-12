Critical Comparison: Unifi (NYSE:UFI) and Fortran (NYSE:FRTN)

Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) and Unifi (NYSE:UFI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Fortran has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unifi has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fortran and Unifi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortran 0 0 0 0 N/A Unifi 0 1 1 0 2.50

Unifi has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.76%. Given Unifi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unifi is more favorable than Fortran.

Profitability

This table compares Fortran and Unifi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortran N/A N/A N/A Unifi -9.44% -2.76% -1.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortran and Unifi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortran N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unifi $606.51 million 0.43 -$57.24 million ($0.59) -24.07

Fortran has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unifi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Unifi shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of Fortran shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Unifi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortran beats Unifi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortran Company Profile

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements. The company's subsidiaries include The New Telephone Company, Inc.; CCI-Telecom, Inc.; B & L Telephone, LLC; and Fortran Communications, Inc. Fortran Corporation was formerly known as Burke Mills Inc. and changed its name to Fortran Corporation in February 2013. Fortran Corporation was founded in 1948 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The Nylon segment manufactures and sells textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel and hosiery markets. The International segment provides polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE and PROFIBER brands. Unifi, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

