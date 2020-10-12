Reviewing ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) and BK Technologies (OTCMKTS:BKTI)

BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

BK Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.9% of BK Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of BK Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of ParkerVision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BK Technologies and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies -6.41% -12.25% -7.48% ParkerVision -12,774.32% N/A -430.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BK Technologies and ParkerVision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BK Technologies and ParkerVision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies $40.10 million 0.98 -$2.64 million N/A N/A ParkerVision $70,000.00 287.58 -$9.45 million N/A N/A

BK Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision.

Summary

BK Technologies beats ParkerVision on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include LMR equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions. The company also offers WiFi products, including a two-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 2,000 square feet and a three-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 4,000 square feet; and integrated circuit products, such as PV5870 IC, a modulator/demodulator component. It sells home and small business networking products under the Milo brand. The company sells its Milo WiFi products through online sales channels and its own online store, as well as directly to Internet service providers. ParkerVision, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

