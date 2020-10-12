FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) & Bank of New York Mellon (NASDAQ:BK) Head-To-Head Contrast

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Bank of New York Mellon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $69.28 million 2.17 $15.83 million $1.08 10.32 Bank of New York Mellon $20.77 billion 1.61 $4.44 billion $4.02 9.38

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 20.72% 8.46% 0.91% Bank of New York Mellon 22.31% 10.34% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FVCBankcorp and Bank of New York Mellon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of New York Mellon 1 8 9 0 2.44

Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $45.03, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than FVCBankcorp.

Risk and Volatility

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats FVCBankcorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates through a main office in Fairfax, Virginia. It also operates a network of 11 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County, Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore, Maryland, a loan production office in Lutherville, Maryland. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts. The company also provides mutual funds, separate accounts, and wealth management and private banking services; and trust and registered investment advisory services. In addition, it engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

