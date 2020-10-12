Contrasting Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and Consolidated Water (NYSE:INSU)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Consolidated Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 2.32% 27.07% 6.05% Consolidated Water N/A -6.01% -0.20%

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Consolidated Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $7.21 billion 0.31 $184.40 million $9.46 12.12 Consolidated Water N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water.

Volatility and Risk

Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Consolidated Water shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Consolidated Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Asbury Automotive Group and Consolidated Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus price target of $103.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.20%. Consolidated Water has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.68%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Consolidated Water on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 97 new vehicle franchises representing 29 brands of automobiles at 83 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Consolidated Water

