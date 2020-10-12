Contrasting Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) & Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Anglo American pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Anglo American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 4.26 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Anglo American $29.87 billion 1.16 $3.55 billion $1.35 9.39

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jaguar Mining and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Anglo American 0 7 8 0 2.53

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Anglo American on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 65,000 hectares. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements covering an area of approximately 27,141.75 hectares located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

